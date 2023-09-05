Pre-trial held for Grayson Co. teen accused of murdering his step-father
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, a pre-trial conference was held in Leitchfield for Ethan McKinney, a Grayson County teenager charged with the murder of his stepfather.
16-year-old McKinney is being tried as an adult in the stabbing death of Timothy “Joshua” Higdon in January.
McKinney was released into his father’s care on a $10,000 bond in June.
At today’s pre-trial conference, an additional pre-trial conference was scheduled for Oct. 17 per an agreed order from McKinney’s attorney.
