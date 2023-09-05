Roadway repaving, reconfiguration project to start on KY 90 in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to repave and reconfigure a section of KY 90 Happy Valley Road in the City of Glasgow in Barren County is expected to begin Tuesday night.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists to expect lane closures throughout the area over the next week or so.

The section of KY 90 being resurfaced is from Reynolds Road to U.S. 31-E.

The striping on the roadway will also be reconfigured in that section.

The southbound section toward U.S. 31-E will have two straight-through travel lanes.

The northbound section will have one straight-through travel lane.

There will be a center turn lane in most of this section.

The reconfiguration will begin with temporary striping once milling is completed.

Caution is advised as motorists will need time to adjust to the new setup.

The traffic signal function at the KY 90/U.S. 31-E intersection will remain the same.

The reconfiguration is being done to improve safety and mobility on that section of KY 90.

