Scattered Storms Through Wednesday

By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have some scattered showers and storms moving through parts of the areas late this afternoon. Some heavy rain is possible.

WEDNESDAY: The weather settles down during the evening, but more showers and thunderstorms could move in Wednesday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. If the atmosphere can destabilize, more scattered storms are likely to develop during the afternoon, with heavy rain and gusty winds again being the main hazard. Scattered storms could also show up during the night along a cold front that is expected to slide through. Severe weather is not anticipated.

A few storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds on Wednesday.
Once the front clears the area, it will feel cooler and pleasant as we make the turn to the weekend.

THE WEEKEND: Right now, Saturday and Sunday look great. A very stray showers cannot be completely ruled out, otherwise expect enough sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures at night bottom out in the lower 60s. Certainly, a sign that the autumn season is not too far away.

