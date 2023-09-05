Special Olympics State Softball Tournament returns to Bowling Green this weekend

Softball gfx
Softball gfx(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly 500 Special Olympics athletes from throughout Kentucky are set to hit the field at Michael O. Buchanon Park Sept. 8-9, when the Special Olympics Kentucky State Softball Tournament and Team Skills Competition returns to Bowling Green.

This will be the fourteenth year that Bowling Green has hosted the event.

There will be 30 teams from throughout the state that will be competing for medals in nine divisions in the State Tournament.

Three Bowling Green teams and one from Murray will take part in the Skills Competition.

Games begin Friday at 6:30 p.m. on four Buchanon Park fields and continue with four more games at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Games will resume on those same four fields at 9 a.m., with the final game starting at 3:15 p.m.

The Team Skills Competition for teams that did not qualify for the State Tournament brackets will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.

For more information about the Special Olympics Kentucky State Softball Tournament, contact Mike Hockensmith, Special Olympics Kentucky Sports Program Manager – Team Sports at 502-695-8222 or via e-mail at mhockensmith@soky.org.

