Sports Connection 9-3-23: Glasgow Golf and Greenwood Volleyball

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down WKU’s season opening win against South Florida and week 3 of high school football. Then they sit down with Jase Cook and Tate Pace of Glasgow Golf. Later they sit down with Addi McEwing, Halleigh House, Aubrey Packer, and new head coach Nicole Whitson of Greenwood Volleyball.

