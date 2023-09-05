Sports Connection 9-3-23: Glasgow Golf and Greenwood Volleyball

Sports Connection 9-3-23: First segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down WKU’s season opening win against South Florida and week 3 of high school football. Then they sit down with Jase Cook and Tate Pace of Glasgow Golf. Later they sit down with Addi McEwing, Halleigh House, Aubrey Packer, and new head coach Nicole Whitson of Greenwood Volleyball.

Jase Cook and Tate Pace of Glasgow Golf Interview

Sports Connection 9-3-23: Greenwood Volleyball

