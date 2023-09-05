BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect quiet and warm weather this morning and through this afternoon. Highs will top out near 90 later today.

Tracking some rain today and tomorrow!

A couple of scattered showers and storms cannot be ruled out, especially later this afternoon. Though it will not be a washout, rain chances persist through most of Wednesday as well. Better confidence for widespread rain is being seen tomorrow afternoon, with a couple of heavy downpours and thunderstorms possible. After these next 2 days, cooler temperatures set in! We’ll be more pleasant and comfortable into Friday and the weekend. Daytime temperatures will continue to flirt with the lower 80s.

