Tracking some rain today and tomorrow!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect quiet and warm weather this morning and through this afternoon. Highs will top out near 90 later today.

A couple of scattered showers and storms cannot be ruled out, especially later this afternoon. Though it will not be a washout, rain chances persist through most of Wednesday as well. Better confidence for widespread rain is being seen tomorrow afternoon, with a couple of heavy downpours and thunderstorms possible. After these next 2 days, cooler temperatures set in! We’ll be more pleasant and comfortable into Friday and the weekend. Daytime temperatures will continue to flirt with the lower 80s.

