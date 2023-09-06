Application closing Sept. 15 for TVA STEM education grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) – A grant application for classrooms across the Tennessee Valley will close Sept. 15.

The program funds STEM learning projects in classrooms across seven states. STEM means science, technology, engineering and math.

“TVA is proud to support educators and students who pursue excellence in STEM subjects,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “As we work to build the clean energy system of the future, our region’s future workforce must be prepared to deliver innovative solutions for the decades ahead.”

The application opened in late July, and funds are expected to be distributed before January, according to a news release from TVA.

TVA plans to award $1.5 million in program awards this year, which is up from $1 million last year. Teachers can apply for funding up to $5,000 for STEM projects.

Projects focusing on environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem-solving will be given priority, TVA said.

Visit the STEM Innovation Network website to learn more about grant requirements, see examples of previously funded projects, and apply for funding.

