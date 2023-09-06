Aviation Heritage Park receives $100K grant for museum set to open later this month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During its August 31 meeting, the Warren County Fiscal Court approved an additional $100,000 grant to help with the final touches to the Aviation Heritage Park’s new museum.

The Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau helped out with funding for the grant and funded the initial site work on the museum.

“Now that we’re at this point where we’re getting ready to open, we needed a little additional help, and they came through again, for us,” said AHP Executive Director, Bob Bubnis, “We’re very grateful for that”.

The money for the grant came out of the hotel tax, which is charged to travelers when they rent accommodations in a hotel, inn, or house.

“I think that shows how much faith the CVB has in us to build something that people will want to come to and see,” Bubnis said, “We’re really focused on building some kind of experience here that’s going to educate, engage, and inspire visitors enough to want to come to Bowling Green and come back again.”

The city of Bowling Green is one of five in the US to have a plane, train, and automobile themed museum at three separate locations.

“We want to do our part to elevate that as the best experience you can get when combined with all those things and give people a reason to turn on that exit and come to Bowling Green to visit all those institutions,” Bubnis said.

He added that there are still a few more things that need to be done before the opening happens, including setting up display cases and interactive experiences.

“Those are all going to be touchscreen experiences. One of them will be all about the aircrafts, another one will be just focused on the Aviators, then one will be about aviation and the science behind all of this,” he said, “So the homeschoolers and school groups can come through and get something fresh and new every time they come because we’re going to continuously evolve this experience to where there are more stories told, more lessons to be learned, and more planes to talk about.”

The museum will have its grand opening on Saturday, September 23 at noon.

Last month, Bubnis was named the new Executive Director of the AHP. He said one of the reasons he took the position is because he loves telling stories.

“To have this museum with a blank canvas ready to start putting these exhibits in place...telling these great stories was just something I couldn’t resist,” Bubnis said, “I’ve got a heart for veterans anyway. My dad was in the Air Force, I live next door to McConnell Air Force Base. I grew up there, my whole life I’ve been around it.”

He also added that it was a chance to give back to the community.

