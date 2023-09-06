BGHS to host grand opening, community open house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School will host a Grand Opening and Community Open House on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will include remarks from Superintendent Gary Fields, Board of Education Chair Michael Bishop, and Principal Kyle McGraw.

The program will begin at 2 p.m. in the BGHS Commons, followed by tours of the school until 4 p.m.

Bowling Green Independent School District broke ground on a new Bowling Green High School on May 21, 2018.

The cost of construction, including athletic upgrades totals $80.5 million.

For more than five years, construction has included demolition and rebuilding of the school, with new areas and features opening in phases.

Students and staff have continued to attend on site throughout the construction process.

“It is a special day to open the doors of the new Bowling Green High School to our community,” said Superintendent Gary Fields. The collaborative efforts and commitment to excellence from educators, parents, students, alumni and our community have created a learning environment that is of the highest quality with limitless potential for current and future Purples.”

Phase One of the new building opened in August 2020.

This portion of the building includes approximately 80% of classroom space for the new school such as the Joseph Tinius LEAD Academy for 9th grade students, the Medical Arts Academy, math and science labs, band, orchestra and choir rehearsal spaces and four teacher workspaces.

Phase Two opened in 2021 and includes the school’s auxiliary gymnasium, 11-lane natatorium and football stadium.

This is also the phase where the former BGHS commons and front office were demolished, so students temporarily ate breakfast and lunch in the arena and auxiliary gym, and the “front office” moved to other areas of the building.

The 700-seat Performing Arts Center and Culinary Arts Lab of Phase Three opened in 2022, and phase four, the final phase opened in August 2023.

The final phase includes the new BGHS Commons and social stairs, an internal courtyard, library media center, journalism lab, technology lab and front office.

The new school, which includes the original arena was built in 1990 and is 262,311 square feet.

RossTarrant Architects of Lexington designed the building and construction management was done by Alliance Corporation from Glasgow.

Current student enrollment of Bowling Green High School is 1,290.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.