Crime Stoppers: Pride flag stolen from home

Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers Contact Info(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are searching for a suspect seen stealing a pride flag from a homeowner’s front yard.

On Aug. 26, a pride flag was stolen from the front of an East 14th Ave. home in downtown Bowling Green. The white male suspect exited a white Dodge Ram pickup truck and stole the flag from its mount.

He then fled the property and jumped in the bed of the Dodge Ram. There appear to be several people in the pickup truck.

The suspect was seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt and appeared to be between the ages of 18-25.

Please contact Crime Stoppers if you recognize the person in the video.

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for your information.

If you have information about this crime or any crimes you can call the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, visit their Web site at www.781CLUE.org, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

The telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
GoFundMe set up for man injured in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
BG motorcycle club shooting suspect indicted
Police respond.
One dead, one injured after wreck in Taylor County
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school

Latest News

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said officers are given mental health training, however...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office advancing Community Crisis Co-Response Program with LifeSkills
Natcher Elementary took their 6th-grade class to Barefoot Republic Camp for a day of team...
Natcher Elementary 6th graders have team building day at Barefoot Republic Camp
The museum will have its grand opening on Saturday, September 23 at noon.
Aviation Heritage Park receives $100K grant for museum set to open later this month
Bowling Green High School
BGHS to host grand opening, community open house