Crime Stoppers: Pride flag stolen from home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are searching for a suspect seen stealing a pride flag from a homeowner’s front yard.

On Aug. 26, a pride flag was stolen from the front of an East 14th Ave. home in downtown Bowling Green. The white male suspect exited a white Dodge Ram pickup truck and stole the flag from its mount.

He then fled the property and jumped in the bed of the Dodge Ram. There appear to be several people in the pickup truck.

The suspect was seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt and appeared to be between the ages of 18-25.

