A Few Storms This Evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few more scattered storms are possible during the early evening. There is a chance for some heavy rain and gusty winds, but the severe weather threat is low.

Scattered showers could also show up during the night along a cold front that is expected to slide through.

No severe weather is expected.

A few storms will be around this evening, but a cold front is going to bring some cooler and drier weather Thursday and into the weekend. (David Wolter)

Once the front clears the area, it will feel cooler and pleasant as we make the turn to the weekend. Expect highs in the low 80s, with morning lows in the lower 60s.

