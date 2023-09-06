A Few Storms This Evening

By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few more scattered storms are possible during the early evening. There is a chance for some heavy rain and gusty winds, but the severe weather threat is low.

Scattered showers could also show up during the night along a cold front that is expected to slide through.

No severe weather is expected.

A few storms will be around this evening, but a cold front is going to bring some cooler and...
A few storms will be around this evening, but a cold front is going to bring some cooler and drier weather Thursday and into the weekend.(David Wolter)

Once the front clears the area, it will feel cooler and pleasant as we make the turn to the weekend. Expect highs in the low 80s, with morning lows in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
GoFundMe set up for man injured in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
BG motorcycle club shooting suspect indicted
Police respond.
One dead, one injured after wreck in Taylor County
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school

Latest News

More showers and thunderstorms are moving in this morning!
Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, then sunshine returns tomorrow!
More showers and thunderstorms are moving in this morning!
More showers and thunderstorms are moving in this morning.
Scattered storms expected into the early evening, then again on Wednesday.
Unsettled Next 24 to 36 Hours
After the storms on Wednesday, we are looking at cooler and drier weather as we head towards...
Some Storms Wednesday