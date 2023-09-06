Franklin Police searching for missing teens

Last seen Tuesday night around 11 a.m.
Last seen Tuesday night around 11 a.m.(Franklin Police Department)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are searching for two missing teens.

Police say the two girls were last seen on McGoodwin Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said they were looking for the two girls in different locations and have also alerted SROs and school officials as well.

We are working to gather more information about the girls and will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
Police respond.
One dead, one injured after wreck in Taylor County
Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
GoFundMe set up for man injured in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
BG motorcycle club shooting suspect indicted
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school

Latest News

Application closing Sept. 15 for TVA STEM education grants
KY WW2 POW 2
Kentucky WW2 POW to be laid to rest at Mammoth Cave
Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
GoFundMe set up for man injured in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
Officials say this happened in the 3200 block of KY-1473.
No on injured after tractor bursts into flames in Greenville