George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes from hospital

Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington University hospital.(Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon after a homicide suspect escaped from police custody at the university hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on the X social media platform that Christopher Haynes had “escaped custody” at the hospital just after 3:30.

In a news release, police said Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier Wednesday and charged with a “homicide offense.” Further details were not immediately available.

The police notice did not say if Haynes was armed, but it advised people not to engage if they saw him and to call 911.

The university sent out text messages warning anyone on campus to shelter in place “due to the dangerous individual around campus.”

At 6 p.m., more than two hours after the shelter-in-place order had been issued, the university administration sent out text messages saying the order would continue and canceling all evening events and activities.

The message stated, “In-person classes are canceled; faculty are encouraged to teach remotely where possible. Avoid the area around GW Hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
GoFundMe set up for man injured in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
BG motorcycle club shooting suspect indicted
Police respond.
One dead, one injured after wreck in Taylor County
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school

Latest News

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said officers are given mental health training, however...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office advancing Community Crisis Co-Response Program with LifeSkills
Natcher Elementary took their 6th-grade class to Barefoot Republic Camp for a day of team...
Natcher Elementary 6th graders have team building day at Barefoot Republic Camp
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier used to deter migrants to the bank of the Rio Grande
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Pride flag stolen from home
FILE- Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Pletcher talks outside the federal courthouse, about the...
Felony convictions vacated for 4 Navy officers in sprawling ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal