Hot Rods and Grasshoppers series opener suspended

Dominic Keegan and Willy Vasquez smacked back-to-back doubles to put Bowling Green up 1-0.
Dominic Keegan and Willy Vasquez smacked back-to-back doubles to put Bowling Green up 1-0.(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (35-24, 66-54) and the Greensboro Grasshoppers (29-30, 65-58) game scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, was suspended in the top of the sixth inning, tied, 1-1. The two teams will complete the game on Wednesday starting prior to their regularly scheduled nine-inning game.

The Hot Rods scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the second off Grasshoppers starter Thomas Harrington. Dominic Keegan and Willy Vasquez smacked back-to-back doubles to put Bowling Green up 1-0.

Greensboro tied it with a solo homer from Termarr Johnson in the top of the fifth against Bowling Green reliever Austin Vernon.

After the completion of the fifth inning, the game entered a rain delay that lasted 28 minutes before being suspended to Wednesday.

The suspended game will resume at 5:05 PM CT, with the regularly scheduled contest following 30 minutes after the suspended game concludes.

