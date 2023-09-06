INDICTED: Sexual exploitation case involving Glasgow man moves forward after grand jury hearing

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Glasgow man remains lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on child sexual exploitation charges and now faces an indictment.

Christopher M. Marsh, 36, was arrested July 1 after a Homeland Security investigator contacted Glasgow Police about a video discovered in the United Kingdom.

The video allegedly shows Marsh attempting to sexually abuse an infant among other acts. The video was created in early 2022.

Marsh was indicted Aug. 16 by a Barren County grand jury. He faces charges of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (child less than 12) and distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense). All charges are Class C felonies.

Investigators compared tattoos on Marsh’s body and wall art in his living room to those found in the video. Police said they all matched.

Marsh remains in jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

