INDICTED: Sexual exploitation case involving Glasgow man moves forward after grand jury hearing

Christopher M. Marsh, 36, was arrested and charged with multiple child sex abuse charges in July.
Christopher M. Marsh, 36, was arrested and charged with multiple child sex abuse charges in July.(Glasgow Police Department)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Glasgow man remains lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on child sexual exploitation charges and now faces an indictment.

Christopher M. Marsh, 36, was arrested July 1 after a Homeland Security investigator contacted Glasgow Police about a video discovered in the United Kingdom.

The video allegedly shows Marsh attempting to sexually abuse an infant among other acts. The video was created in early 2022.

Marsh was indicted Aug. 16 by a Barren County grand jury. He faces charges of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (child less than 12) and distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense). All charges are Class C felonies.

Investigators compared tattoos on Marsh’s body and wall art in his living room to those found in the video. Police said they all matched.

Marsh remains in jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
Brent Gilbert was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical...
GoFundMe set up for man injured in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
BG motorcycle club shooting suspect indicted
Police respond.
One dead, one injured after wreck in Taylor County
The threat was for Tuesday Sept. 5 and the school received calls and reports through the Safe...
BGHS responds to alleged threat made against school

Latest News

Jeffery O. Neal
Man indicted in connection to pipe bomb found in Glasgow
The museum will have its grand opening on Saturday, September 23 at noon.
Aviation Heritage Park receives $100K grant for museum set to open later this month
One of the reasons he took the position is because he loves telling stories.
Bob Bubnis on being named Executive Director of the Aviation Heritage Park
Bowling Green High School
BGHS to host grand opening, community open house