Man indicted in connection to pipe bomb found in Glasgow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Barren County man is facing an indictment after a pipe bomb was found in Glasgow in January.

Jeffery O. Neal, 49, of Park City is charged with third-degree use of a weapon of mass destruction. Officers found a pipe bomb inside a closet of a home along Redwood Street.

The case was presented to a Barren County grand jury on Aug. 16. Neal has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the indictment.

The indictment said Neal committed the crime when he “intentionally, without lawful authority, placed a weapon of mass destruction at any location in the commonwealth.”

Units from the FBI confirmed the devise had a fuse and gunpowder. It was detonated at the home in a safe manner, police said.

An arrest citation said Neal told police the bomb was his.

The charge is a Class C felony, according to Kentucky state law.

