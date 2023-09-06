Natcher Elementary 6th graders have team building day at Barefoot Republic Camp

FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Natcher Elementary took their 6th-grade class to Barefoot Republic Camp for a day of team building sponsored by the school’s Family Resource Center.

“Today was all about giving our kids a core memory experience on the front end of their 6th-grade year rather than waiting until the end of the year,” said Family Resource Coordinator, Karen Manley. “We wanted to give kids an opportunity to leave Warren County and an opportunity for them to get to do something they may have never been able to do or afford to do. So this was just really important to us.”

The students were divided into four groups to visit different stations set up on the campgrounds.

At one station, they were able to zipline over the camp’s lake.

“When everybody was ziplining, people were supportive of me, supportive of every other classmate and so I think that this was good for teambuilding and all that,” said student Max Van Schenkhof.

Students also were able to support and encourage each other on the camp’s rock climbing wall.

“The rock climbing was hard but it was fun and I like being here with my friends and my cousins and encouraging each other and building each other up,” said Jakobie Blakey.

Learning to uplift, support, and encourage each other and make them aware of their mental health needs were some of the main goals of this visit.

“More and more, we are seeing kids who are struggling with issues of mental health and so we just want to give them the tools that they can use to help themselves and to be able to help one another,” said Ashley Rich, Teaching and Learning Coach.

The entire cost of the trip was covered by the Family Resource Center so that all students could attend to strengthen bonds and develop new friendships with schoolmates they may not interact with on a regular basis.

“For them to get this opportunity was very important to me and our guidance team and our mental health team and then we also just wanted to give them an opportunity to start building those bonding relationships on the front end of school so hopefully they can carry those through for the remainder of the school year,” Manley said.

This is the first of this type of trip for the school and the success of the day is something the school hopes to repeat in the future.

