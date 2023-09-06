Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, then sunshine returns tomorrow!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More showers and thunderstorms are moving in this morning.

A few more scattered storms are likely to develop during the afternoon, with heavy rain and gusty winds again being the main hazard. Scattered storms could also show up during the night along a cold front that is expected to slide through. Severe weather is not anticipated. Once the front clears the area, it will feel cooler and pleasant as we make the turn to the weekend.

