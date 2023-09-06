This week’s JA People of Action features Sarah Williams, American Bank & Trust Branch Manager, Junior Achievement Board member, and dedicated volunteer.

This week’s JA People of Action features Sarah Williams, American Bank & Trust Branch Manager, Junior Achievement Board member, and dedicated volunteer. Sarah’s favorite thing about JA “is going into the classroom and building relationships with the students. I love to show them how different skills and tools they are learning in school are used in real life and how important the education they are receiving is.” Sarah loves her experience with JA and feels that “JA is one of the very best organizations to volunteer for! The impact of JA in our schools is immeasurable”.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.