Warren County Sheriff’s Office advancing Community Crisis Co-Response Program with LifeSkills

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower says for the last year his office has been working with LifeSkills mental health professionals, responding to calls involving those who may be in a mental health crisis.

Now, after approval from the fiscal court, the office will work to collaborate further with LifeSkills and bring on additional help.

“The idea here is to kind of take a step forward and maybe provide those services for additional hours so that we would have more than just the day shift type of response,” Hightower said. “We’re expanding, hopefully, the hours that these people would be available to come out and help us in these situations.”

Sheriff Hightower said officers are given mental health training, however it’s more general compared to mental health professionals.

“A lot of times, the community is calling on us to deal with situations that maybe we have not been particularly trained to handle in a lot of ways,” Hightower said. “We’ve come leaps and bounds ahead of where we used to be. But still, we don’t have the specific training to deal with some of these mental health problems.”

Addiction issues and homelessness are just some of the situations Hightower says his office gets calls for where mental health counselors could lend a hand.

“When those calls are transferred to the sheriff’s office, we will have some training in place for them to do some assessment on that original situation that we get,” Hightower said. “Then once the deputies are on scene, they do their assessment, and then they can then request for the therapist to then be en route.”

Hightower said the main goal of the program is to reduce law enforcement intervention, get people the help they need, and allow officers to devote more time to other cases.

“We’re dealing with people in a mental health crisis, we give them treatment, but then they come right back. The idea would be, they would receive all their assistance within the community,” Hightower said. “We would become very familiar with these individuals, know what the care plan would be longer term for them, and get them the resources they would need.”

For the future of the program, Hightower said he hopes to have a sort of drop-in center so officers could assess the situation in the field and bring people to a set area to be treated.

