Big Clifty man arrested after allegedly peeping in child’s window, charged with trespassing

By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIG CLIFTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is facing charges after a criminal trespassing complaint was issued

On Monday, Sept. 4, at approximately 11:07 a.m., Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy Wally Ritter and Constable Mark Stanton responded to the 2600 block of Shaw Creek Rd. on the complaint that a father caught his adult neighbor looking into the window of his 4-year-old daughter.

When units arrived, the adult neighbor, William R. Merrifield, 44, of Big Clifty, was on a skid steer on his own property.

After further investigation, it was revealed Merrifield had a meth pipe containing suspected meth inside in his front pocket.

According to a press release, Merrifield had condoms in his pocket.

According to the father, he had also dropped a coloring book underneath his 4-year-old’s window. His daughter was not in her room at the time he was caught.

The father stated that Merrifield fled once he was met at gunpoint at his daughter’s window. He also stated that Merrifield had trespassed before from his and his neighbor’s property for similar reasons.

Merrifield also confirmed that he had been told previously not to be on the neighbor’s property.

According to court records, police brought up to Merrifield the fact he was looking into the window of a 4-year-old girl with a coloring book and condoms in his pocket. Though Merrifield knew how that looked he stated, “It wasn’t like that”

Merrifield was charged and arrested for Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth) and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

