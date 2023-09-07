Feeding America: Kentucky’s Heartland launches ‘Million Meals Challenge’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland has launched a new effort to combat food insecurity across Kentucky called the Million Meals Challenge.

September marks the beginning of Hunger Action Month, a movement surrounding anti-hunger advocacy and action focused on ending hunger across the commonwealth.

Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland Marketing and Communication manager, Kaitlyn Fisher, hopes that through the challenge, the community will continue to support the fight against hunger statewide.

“We’re hoping to raise $125,000 by December 31 to distribute 1 million meals. That’s about 1/18th of what we distribute in a year, but it has a huge impact, especially when inflation is going up,” Fisher said. “We see a lot of families during the holidays struggling to put food on the table. They’re balancing between affording Christmas, affording things for their children, medical bills, and utilities as heat expenses go up, so we want to be there for them during that time.”

Kentucky’s overall food insecurity rate is 12.9 percent, with some counties reaching as high as 24 percent. In Warren County, while the overall percentage is below the average, Fisher explained that the overall number of food insecure people is actually the highest in their service area, over 15,000.

Hope Baker, a pantry manager at the Greenwood Park Church of Christ, has seen that number increase firsthand.

“I can take it from pre-pandemic where we were doing approximately 50 families a month to currently, we’re averaging about 437 families a month. If we get people from other counties, we don’t turn them away, we serve them that day and tell them where they can go in their county,” said Baker. “But if you’re a Warren County resident and you’re having a food emergency, 1818 Campbell Lane. Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 to 11:30, we’ll take care of you.”

Providing meals to food pantries in 42 counties, Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland helps close the hunger gap and deliver meals to families in need. However, they explain that completing this challenge does require community support.

“All of the meals that are being distributed this year, and raising money for, are being given to families, seniors, children, right here in the heartland so that we can really address food insecurity here,” Fisher said.

Those that wish to donate, or find a nearby food pantry, can visit Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland’s online resources or you can always send a check to our PO Box, which is PO Box 821, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, 42702.

