Gov. Beshear places first sports bet in Kentucky after it becomes legalized

Governor Andy Beshear placed Kentucky's first legal sports bet at Churchill Downs in Louisville...
Governor Andy Beshear placed Kentucky's first legal sports bet at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear officially placed the first legal sports wager in Kentucky on Thursday at Churchill Downs.

He placed a $20 parlay bet for the “over” on wins for the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky football teams, and the “under” on Duke University’s football team.

“Today is a great day to celebrate and have a little bit of fun doing so,” Beshear said in a release. “It has taken many years to get here, but sports wagering is finally a reality in Kentucky. This is a win-win for Kentuckians, who can enjoy a quality entertainment experience and benefit from funds staying right here in our state to help us build a better Kentucky.”

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also placed a wager at an opening event at Turfway Park in northern Kentucky. She bet $20 on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl.

