Hart County Historical Museum hosting Civil War Days parade

Hart County will be hosting its annual Civil War Days parade this Saturday in Munfordville.
By Thomas Paden
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On Sept. 9, the Hart County Historical Museum will be putting on its annual Civil War Days parade.

Various activities are available for people to enjoy such as the Hart County High School Marching Band and Color Guard performing and a battlefield Reenactment.

An Abraham Lincoln impersonator will also be in attendance to give his Gettysburg Address on the courthouse steps before the commencement of the parade.

Jorene McCubbins of the Hart County Historical Museum says many people will be in attendance for the parade, including historical figures.

“People come on the horses and they all dress up most of the time. We have Abraham Lincoln, he may be leading the parade,” McCubbin said.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Anyone planning to be in the parade will meet at the Hart County Band and Trust parking lot at 9:15 a.m.

For more information, you can go to their website for the full weekend schedule.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last seen Tuesday night around 11 a.m.
UPDATE: Franklin Police say missing teens have been found
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Jeffery O. Neal
Man indicted in connection to pipe bomb found in Glasgow
Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
Search continues for Smiths Grove man missing since Sunday morning
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home

Latest News

Feeding America hopes to raise $125,000 through the challenge by the end of the year.
Feeding America: Kentucky’s Heartland launches ‘Million Meals Challenge’
Kayla Decker
KSP asking for public’s help in finding missing Bee Spring woman
Police respond.
Michigan man arrested after fleeing from Scottsville police
On Wednesday night, Tidball’s posted on Facebook that the property would be up for sale,...
Legendary live music venue and bar Tidball’s now up for sale