Hart County Historical Museum hosting Civil War Days parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On Sept. 9, the Hart County Historical Museum will be putting on its annual Civil War Days parade.

Various activities are available for people to enjoy such as the Hart County High School Marching Band and Color Guard performing and a battlefield Reenactment.

An Abraham Lincoln impersonator will also be in attendance to give his Gettysburg Address on the courthouse steps before the commencement of the parade.

Jorene McCubbins of the Hart County Historical Museum says many people will be in attendance for the parade, including historical figures.

“People come on the horses and they all dress up most of the time. We have Abraham Lincoln, he may be leading the parade,” McCubbin said.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Anyone planning to be in the parade will meet at the Hart County Band and Trust parking lot at 9:15 a.m.

For more information, you can go to their website for the full weekend schedule.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.