‘I woke up to gunshots’: Nextdoor neighbor shares video of aftermath of LMPD Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For hours after a Louisville Metro police officer was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood, one 18-year-old and his family were stuck waiting to get back inside their home. But it was the first minutes afterward that were the most tense.

“I woke up to gunshots,” said the young man who did not want himself or his family identified. “I want to say five or six [gunshots] until I woke up… I was scared. I had to roll onto the floor and see what it was.”

He says he and his family, including his two younger siblings, live in the home next door to the one at the center of the hours-long standoff.

LMPD says the situation began when an officer was conducting a traffic stop near 40th Street and W. Kentucky Street, and someone shot him from inside a nearby home. The officer’s partner returned fire. While it remains unclear if the suspect(s) were hit, LMPD says “no innocent bystanders” were shot or harmed in any way.

The 18-year-old and his family were among the bystanders watching the scene in the immediate aftermath.

“So we’re sitting there just looking out the window, and then a police officer, he points a flashlight up at us and tells us to come outside. So we come outside with our hands up,” said the 18-year-old. That’s when he pulled out his phone and began recording. He shared the video with WAVE News, and it can be viewed in the video player above.

In the video, at least two officers can be seen pointing rifles somewhere off-camera. Then the video appears to show an LMPD officer placing handcuffs on the 18-year-old’s brother, a boy of 15. Right away, the 15-year-old, 18-year-old, their younger sister and father are whisked away by an officer. The officer escorts them behind a police cruiser telling them to “bend down” for their safety.

“I don’t want y’all getting hit,” the officer can be heard saying in the video. “Y’all stay right here. Stay on your butts. Y’all know anything about that house?”

In the video, the family says no, they don’t know anything about the house or its residents. The 18-year-old told WAVE News their neighbors had moved in just two months before.

“The people next door, I’ve never seen them,” he said. I saw them the first time they moved in; I never say anybody walk in or walk out.”

As for his younger brother in handcuffs, he says he was released from those within two minutes. In the video, an officer can be heard coming by to take them off the teenager’s wrists. .

“I’m going to take them off right now,” the officer says in the video.

“That’s my son,” says the boy’s father.

“I know, I know,” the officer says. “We didn’t know at the time. We have an officer shot.”

For the remaining three minutes of the video, the family remains huddled behind the police cruiser as the standoff continues just outside their home.

“I’m afraid that I’m going to get shot,” the 18-year-old said of his thoughts during the experience. Hours later, still displaced, he said he’s tired.

“I just want to go back home and sleep,” he said.

WAVE News asked LMPD for comment on the reported brief handcuffing of the 15-year-old. The public information officer replied, “This is still an ongoing investigation. We will update you as soon as we can.”

