KSP asking for public’s help in finding missing Bee Spring woman

BEE SPRING, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation in Edmonson County.

Kayla Decker, 35, of Bee Spring, was last seen on Dec. 18, 2022 in the Bee Spring Community.

Decker is described as being 5′6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about the location of Decker is asked to contact KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010.

