Legendary live music venue and bar Tidball’s now up for sale

Legendary live music venue and bar Tidball's is now up for sale according to a social media post.
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday night, Tidball’s social media page made a post stating that the property would be up for sale, shocking many in the community.

The post states that all booked shows will be honored and they will continue with their 22nd anniversary celebration.

Founded in 2001, Tidball’s was a music sanctuary for Bowling Green residents and music lovers alike with a national presence.

Described by music journalist David Fricke in A 2016 Rolling Stone magazine article as Bowling Green’s “long-running equivalent to CBGB,” a New York city nightclub where many famous bands such as The Beastie Boys got their start, Tidball’s stood as a central hub for Bowling Green’s music scene.

The music venue and bar is often associated with Grammy Award-winning band Cage The Elephant and their rise to the top echelons of the industry, giving the band its first performance and a platform to hone their craft and stage presence.

The post states that no offer has been accepted and that although the property is for sale, the name and legacy of Tidball’s is priceless.

