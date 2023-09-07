Michigan man arrested after fleeing from Scottsville police

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Westlake, Michigan man was charged Monday after fleeing from Scottsville Police and Allen County Sheriff Deputies.

Douglas Fall, 41, was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, fugitive from another state, failure to comply with sex offender registry, resisting arrest and giving officers false identifying information.

Around 11:35 a.m. SPD received a call of a person living in Scottsville that had an arrest warrant out of Michigan.

Police found Fall and while speaking with officers, he then fled on foot from them.

Police found Fall in a tree on North Cemetery Street where he made threats to shoot them.

Fall refused to come down from the tree, and police then used a taser, according to reports.

Fall was taken to the Allen County Detention Center where he remains as of Thursday morning.

