A NICE stretch of weather ahead!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday morning will feature a few passing clouds as a cold front slides through to our east.

Sunshine and cooler air will remain behind the cold front, allowing for a nice stretch of weather ahead. Sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the low 80s will be a common theme into the next several days. Our next best shot at some showers and storms is Tuesday and Wednesday. A frontal boundary will swing in, bringing us isolated chances for rainstorms.

