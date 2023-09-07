BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday morning will feature a few passing clouds as a cold front slides through to our east.

A NICE stretch of weather ahead!

Sunshine and cooler air will remain behind the cold front, allowing for a nice stretch of weather ahead. Sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the low 80s will be a common theme into the next several days. Our next best shot at some showers and storms is Tuesday and Wednesday. A frontal boundary will swing in, bringing us isolated chances for rainstorms.

