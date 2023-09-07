Crews to repair drainage structure in Glasgow along Highway 90

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A section of East Main Street in Glasgow is set to close for a week as crews repair a drainage structure.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the work will close the portion of Highway 90 east between Franklin Street and Lewis Street. The entire stretch is about a tenth of a mile.

A signed detour will be in place for vehicle, but trucks and other large vehicles must seek an alternate route.

The detour is mostly through nearby residential areas along Franklin, Lewis, Front and Washington streets.

The roadway is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 15, the KYTC said.

