WKU hosts Holiday Inn–University Plaza Hotel Invitational

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball looks set to open a two-weekend homestand from E.A. Diddle Arena after opening the 2023 campaign with a 4-3 record, all six of which coming from the road. The Hilltoppers will play three matches over the course of the weekend against Troy, No. 17 Arkansas, and College of Charleston in the Holiday Inn–University Plaza Hotel Invitational.

The Troy and No. 17 Arkansas matches will be streamed on ESPN+ with Scott Thompson and Ken Marshall on the call. As is the case for every Hilltopper match this season, all the action will also be available on the Varsity Radio Network with Reily Chestnut on the play-by-play call.

The morning Troy match with WKU along with the other neutral matches in Diddle Arena will be free admission. Fans can park normally in PS2 for matches on Friday. Due to the Saturday evening football game, parking for volleyball will only be available in PS1 on levels 4-7. Entrance two will be open for volleyball like normal.

FULL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday

11 a.m. CT - WKU hosts Troy (Free Admission)

1 p.m. CT – Arkansas (H) vs. College of Charleston (A) (Free Admission)

5 p.m. CT – College of Charleston (H) vs. Troy (V) (Free Admission)

7 p.m. CT – WKU hosts Arkansas

Saturday

10:30 a.m. CT – Troy (H) vs. Arkansas (A) (Free Admission)

12:30 p.m. CT – WKU hosts College of Charleston

WKU will open tournament play against Troy Friday morning, the first time meeting back since WKU was in the Sun Belt. The Trojans have opened 2023 with a 0-5 start, after coming off of last season with a 18-15 final record.

For the nightcap, WKU will face No. 17 Arkansas for the only ranked opponent inside Diddle Arena this season thus far. Capping on a 4-2 record, the Razorbacks have only taken two losses to No. 1 Wisconsin, one that included a five-set thriller in Madison.

The Red and White’s final match of the weekend comes against College of Charleston on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT. With WKU’s annual alumni match, past Hilltopper letterwinners will be recognized in attendance in between the second and third sets. The CofC Cougars are 3-5 this season under head coach Jason Kepner in his 17th season.

A tough weekend with tough obstacles, the Tops went 1-2 at the Penn State Invitational. After taking a 3-1 win over Patriot League preseason favorite Colgate, the Hilltoppers fell 3-1 to host No. 14 Penn State without the likes of Paige Briggs on the court. Even against a career weekend for right side hitter Kenadee Coyle, WKU also succumbed to Sun Belt favorite James Madison on Saturday, 3-0.

Flexible season ticket packages are on sale now and include 15 vouchers that fans can use at any regular-season home match in whatever fashion they choose. Fans can opt for the traditional use of one ticket for all home matches or bring a group to a few matches.

Flexible ticket packages are available for $50 at WKUTickets.com, by calling 1-800-5-BIGRED or by coming to the WKU Ticket Office during regular business hours.

Single match tickets are available at only entrance 2 on game day. Save 20% on single-match tickets when you buy online in advance.

