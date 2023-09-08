Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance

Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the Crystal Rogers disappearance case.

Court documents say 32-year-old Joseph Lawson is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The documents do not mention Crystal Rogers by name, just that the indictment is in connection to a crime in Bardstown that happened around July 3, 2015. That is the last time she was seen at the Bardstown farm owned by her boyfriend at the time, Brooks Houck.

WAVE News reached out to a family member and Lawson’s lawyer who both said his arrest is connected to the Rogers case.

Police named Houck a suspect in Rogers’ disappearance, but he has not been charged.

Lawson appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His bond was set at $500,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

