Former College Street ‘Save-A-Lot’ to house business accelerator

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A coalition led by local leaders and the state of Kentucky aims to create new opportunities for low-income and minority business leaders, as well as those impacted by the tornadoes in 2021, by providing a low-cost rental space for the businesses’ first years.

For over 20 years, a former Save-A-Lot store has remained vacant along College Street. A new partnership between the City of Bowling Green, the Housing Authority, Houchens Food Group, and the State of Kentucky aims to upend the space to create a business accelerator.

Deputy Director for the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, Katie Miller, said, “We feel that they have a disadvantage when it comes to going to a bank, having the cash flow, all those things. So, our program targets that and we want to help them with their small business, grow their small business.”

Located in the Shake Rag District, the former Save-A-Lot has sat vacant while the area around it has developed rapidly. Brent Childers, director of Bowling Green’s Neighborhood and Community Services, hopes that the business accelerator will be a positive step in breathing life back into the historic area.

“It is rewarding in a lot of different ways. It’s rewarding that we get to give opportunities to people that maybe wouldn’t have that same opportunity if it was not for this project, right?” Childers said. “So we get to create this investment, and we also get to activate a space. Now we get to turn it into a place of promise, a place of hope, a place of opportunity.”

10 to 12 businesses, from restaurants to retail storefronts, will occupy the space for up to four years before they’re asked to find a permanent location and make space for the next round of businesses. Interested businesses are encouraged to begin their application process soon.

“If any business is interested, small business, low-income, minority individuals, or those impacted by the tornado, they can reach our office. We have a preliminary application that they can fill out, just so we can gauge interest. From there, there will be like an interview process for who goes into the facility,” Miller said.

The space has been vacant for decades, and because of this, Miller believes that there will be extensive demolition and construction to be done before the space can house the incoming businesses.

“We’re hoping to start with some demo construction in late October, early November and then it’ll be about nine to twelve months after that before we’re fully completed with the renovation and we’ll start moving individuals in,” Miller said.

Until then, those behind the project are looking forward to its impact down the road.

“It’s a partnership that, we’ve hoped that this day would come, and now we’ve finally got all the pieces together to make this happen and we’re just excited about this opportunity,” Childers said.

