Lady Toppers Soccer finishes in a draw with Evansville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer tied with Evansville, 0-0, in the first road match of the season on Thursday night. This is the fifth tie of the season for the Lady Toppers.

WKU have held three straight opponents scoreless. Lady Toppers goalkeeper Maddie Davis secured her third straight clean sheet and the fourth of the season. She finished the match with two saves.

The match was scoreless at the half, but WKU outshot the Purple Aces 8-2 in the first 45. The best opportunity came in the 36th minute when Kayla Meyer bounced a shot off the crossbar. Meyer got off five shots in the first half.

The second half featured three WKU shots, including a late look by Olivia Cooke that bounced off the post.

Meyer finished the game with six shots to lead the Lady Toppers on the attack. Aspen Seaich and Olivia Cooke each had two shots in the match.

The Lady Toppers will stay in the Hoosier State to take on Purdue on Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon (CT).

