Lancaster found guilty in drug trafficking case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man facing charges related to the death of WKU student Ayanna Morgan has been found guilty of charges in a drug trafficking case.

Lancaster was found guilty of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substances (Fentanyl) firearm enhanced, first-degree aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces and less than 5 pounds, and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

The charges come from a 2021 arrest.

The jury recommended a total sentence of 15 years and will not be eligible for parole until serving 50% of that sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 9 a.m.

