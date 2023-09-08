More sunshine today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures this morning will flirt with the 60s, allowing it to feel rather comfortable as we continue through the start of our Friday!

Sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the low 80s will be a common theme into the next several days.

Our next best shot at some showers and storms is Tuesday and Wednesday.

A frontal boundary will swing in, bringing us isolated chances for rainstorms.

