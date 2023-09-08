A nice weekend ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We stayed partly cloudy with highs topping out in the lower 80s across the region today, tomorrow will be about the same.

Few chances for rain and comfy high temps!

Sunday looks to add a splash of rain with small chances for showers arriving, though not everyone will see rain. Monday looks dry and warm with highs up in the middle 80s. Rain chances will likely return as we head into the middle of next week as highs drop into the middle 70s- some of the coolest air of the season! Overnight lows will stay in the 60s before dropping into the middle 50s by the middle of next week. September is really bringing the beautiful, autumn-like feel to our area!

