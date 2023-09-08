A nice weekend ahead

Few chances for rain and comfy high temps!
By Dana Money
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We stayed partly cloudy with highs topping out in the lower 80s across the region today, tomorrow will be about the same.

Few chances for rain and comfy high temps!

Sunday looks to add a splash of rain with small chances for showers arriving, though not everyone will see rain. Monday looks dry and warm with highs up in the middle 80s. Rain chances will likely return as we head into the middle of next week as highs drop into the middle 70s- some of the coolest air of the season! Overnight lows will stay in the 60s before dropping into the middle 50s by the middle of next week. September is really bringing the beautiful, autumn-like feel to our area!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
Search continues for Smiths Grove man missing since Sunday morning
U.S. guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Germany center Johannes Voigtmann during a...
Team USA loses to Germany in the Basketball World Cup semifinals
Kayla Decker
KSP asking for public’s help in finding missing Bee Spring woman
Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance

Latest News

Few chances for rain and comfy high temps!
A nice weekend ahead
More sunshine today!
More sunshine today!
More sunshine today!
More sunshine today!
A NICE stretch of weather ahead!
A nice stretch of weather ahead!