Resurfacing set to begin on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface U.S. 231 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green is expected to begin next week.

Crews will be milling and paving from U.S. 231 Scottsville Road to U.S. 31-W Nashville Road beginning Sunday night.

The work is being done during nighttime hours.

Motorists should use slower speeds and exercise caution in this area.

The project is expected to take multiple weeks to complete, and the work is weather-dependent.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
Search continues for Smiths Grove man missing since Sunday morning
Kayla Decker
KSP asking for public’s help in finding missing Bee Spring woman
On Wednesday night, Tidball’s posted on Facebook that the property would be up for sale,...
Legendary live music venue and bar Tidball’s now up for sale
The father stated that Merrifield fled once he was met at gunpoint at his daughter’s window. He...
Big Clifty man arrested after allegedly peeping in child’s window, charged with trespassing

Latest News

Roadway repaving, reconfiguration project to start on KY 90 in Glasgow
Public meeting set for KY 234 work from Roger Porter Road to Fountain Trace in Warren County
Lane closures on I-65 in Warren County set for tonight
I-65 resurfacing project to temporarily close ramps at Exit 48 in Barren County