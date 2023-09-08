Resurfacing set to begin on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface U.S. 231 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green is expected to begin next week.

Crews will be milling and paving from U.S. 231 Scottsville Road to U.S. 31-W Nashville Road beginning Sunday night.

The work is being done during nighttime hours.

Motorists should use slower speeds and exercise caution in this area.

The project is expected to take multiple weeks to complete, and the work is weather-dependent.

