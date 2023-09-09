Deadly crash under investigation in Ohio Co.
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff says deputies are investigating a deadly crash.
It happened Friday afternoon on State Route 69 at the Combs Bridge Road intersection, north of Hartford.
Sheriff Wright says the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
He says the motorcycle driver was killed, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sheriff Wright told us the road was closed for a few hours.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.