Deadly crash under investigation in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff says deputies are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened Friday afternoon on State Route 69 at the Combs Bridge Road intersection, north of Hartford.

Sheriff Wright says the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

He says the motorcycle driver was killed, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Wright told us the road was closed for a few hours.

