Deadly crash under investigation in Ohio Co.

Deadly crash under investigation in Ohio Co.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff says deputies are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened Friday afternoon on State Route 69 at the Combs Bridge Road intersection, north of Hartford.

Sheriff Wright says the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

He says the motorcycle driver was killed, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Wright told us the road was closed for a few hours.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Juvenile charged with murder after police pursuit
A young Kentucky boy is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child.
Toddler dies after being shot in the head by another child, sheriff says
Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening.
UPDATE: Glasgow Police have located missing woman
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 9-8-23: Week Four
Demolition and construction phases will begin in late October, with new businesses set to move...
Former College Street ‘Save-A-Lot’ to house business accelerator

Latest News

Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening.
UPDATE: Glasgow Police have located missing woman
Dollywood Theme Park
Dollywood earns five Golden Ticket Awards
Overnight shooting in Nashville
Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville
Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist
Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening.
Glasgow Police searching for missing woman