Football Friday Night 9-8-23: Week Four

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The farther we go into the season, the tougher the games will be as we are in Week four of Football Friday Night. We have multiple matchups of undefeated teams, top 10 teams in their class and even a top tier team from a different state.
FINAL
Apollo 7
Bowling Green 57
FINAL
Adair County 20
Franklin-Simpson 27
FINAL
Warren East 22
Warren Central 14
FINAL
Greenwood 21
Logan County 13
FINAL
Gibson Southern (IN) 28
South Warren 45
FINAL
Glasgow 43
Allen County-Scottsville 7
