Football Friday Night 9-8-23: Week Four

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night
By Kaden Gaylord-Day, Lauren Floyd and Mason Fletcher
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The farther we go into the season, the tougher the games will be as we are in Week four of Football Friday Night. We have multiple matchups of undefeated teams, top 10 teams in their class and even a top tier team from a different state.

Purples beat the Eagles 57-7

FINAL

Apollo 7

Bowling Green 57

Wildcats remain undefeated as they win 27-20 over the Indians.

FINAL

Adair County 20

Franklin-Simpson 27

Raiders beat the Dragons 22-14

FINAL

Warren East 22

Warren Central 14

Gators beat the Cougars 21-13

FINAL

Greenwood 21

Logan County 13

Spartans roll to a 45-28 victory over the Titans.

FINAL

Gibson Southern (IN) 28

South Warren 45

Scotties beat the Patriots 43-7

FINAL

Glasgow 43

Allen County-Scottsville 7

FFN Week 4 Scores

FFN Week 4 Play of the Week

FFN Week 4 Play of the Week - Jimmy Sales

