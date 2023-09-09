Juvenile charged with murder after police pursuit

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(AP)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Kentucky State Police Post 4 troopers responded to a fatal collision in Hardin County.

KSP Post 4 received a call from the Elizabethtown Police Department requesting assistance with a collision at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley View Drive in Vine Grove.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an Elizabethtown Police Officer attempted to stop a 2010 Ford Flex for speeding on North Dixie near Baptist Health Hardin.

The car failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued on North Dixie before turning onto Joe Prather Parkway and ending at the intersection of Highland Ave and Valley View Drive in Vine Grove after the driver lost control.

The investigation revealed the driver was a 15-year-old male juvenile.

A 20-year-old passenger, Jamari Whitfield of Radcliff, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The juvenile was transported by Hardin County EMS to the University of Lousiville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was later released and lodged in the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center, where he was charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
Search continues for Smiths Grove man missing since Sunday morning
U.S. guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Germany center Johannes Voigtmann during a...
Team USA loses to Germany in the Basketball World Cup semifinals
Kayla Decker
KSP asking for public’s help in finding missing Bee Spring woman
Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance

Latest News

Two litters of puppies are getting a chance at a new life after being rescued by the Logan...
Logan County Humane Society in need of donations, volunteers
Demolition and construction phases will begin in late October, with new businesses set to move...
Former College Street ‘Save-A-Lot’ to house business accelerator
Between declaring multiple Code Reds and losing funding, the Logan County Humane Society has...
Logan County Humane Society in need of donations, volunteers
The case happened in the Ivan Downs neighborhood.
WCSO working to identify theft suspect