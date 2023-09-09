Logan County Humane Society in need of donations, volunteers

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The final Food Truck Friday of the year at WBKO News Studios has come and gone. The proceeds raised on Friday, Sept. 8 went to the Logan County Humane Society.

Between declaring multiple code reds and losing funding, the Logan County Humane Society has seen its fair share of struggles over the last year.

Ashley Castile, treasurer of the Logan County Humane Society, said that it is not just the Humane Society in Logan County that is struggling to make ends meet.

”Everyone across the state has been just stretched as thin as possible because we are getting an overwhelming amount of intakes right now,” Castile said. “Owner surrenders is at an all-time high. I do not think anybody really knows why, but it has gotten to where it is almost out of control because they are flooding in every single day.”

Castile said some of the biggest needs the Logan County Humane Society is facing are fosters, donations, and volunteers/employees.

According to Castile, in August 2023, the Logan County Court took over animal control. Castile said while this means additional help and resources when it comes to rescuing animals, it has cut their funding drastically.

This has led the Logan County Humane Society to resort to being funded heavily by donations from the Logan County community.

”When we want to save an animal, like a dog with a broken leg that has to have surgery, we reach out,” Castile said. “We say, ‘Look we need this money. We have got to help this dog. It was picked up on animal control.’ Everybody pitched in, and by the next day, we had the money. It is really inspiring to see everybody pull together and pay for that.”

Castile described what the Logan County Humane Society is going through as growing pains. She said without the support from the community, none of this would be possible.

“Anytime that you have a community that can come together and support a great cause, it is very inspiring,” Castile said.

To donate or volunteer with the Logan County Humane Society, you can message them on Facebook, or click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.