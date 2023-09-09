Tops finish Invitational with sweep of the College of Charleston

After a tough five set loss to Arkansas the previous night, the WKU Volleyball team finished...
After a tough five set loss to Arkansas the previous night, the WKU Volleyball team finished off the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational with a sweep of the College of Charleston.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a tough five set loss to Arkansas the previous night, the WKU Volleyball Team finished off the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational with a sweep of the College of Charleston.

“No matter what, we are still a work in progress out there. It’s what we have to be for a while”, said head coach Travis Hudson. “We’re proud of our kids, proud of the weekend we had, and I’m looking forward to being a football fan this evening.”

Setter Callie Bauer dominated on the service line with a career-high five aces and the group holding onto a season-low three service errors, while the Tops chipped away with a .345 hitting clip on the afternoon. Redshirt-freshman Logan Grevengoed led the defense with three blocks from the middle.

WKU 3, College of Charleston 0: 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

Set 1

A dominate start for the home team, the Tops opened up the board with a sideout service error on the Cougars, followed by five straight points for a heavy 6-0 lead. A Callie Bauer/Logan Grevengoed block, Kaylee Cox ace, and kills from Bauer and Paige Briggs led the charge. Charleston took two more of their own and the two rallied over the net and on the board until the next Hilltopper run of four for a 13-5 lead. Broken up by a kill from the Cougar’s Anna Smith, the Tops took care of the next three points. As Charleston embarked on double-digit points, the Red and White picked up a solo block from Cox and block assist featuring Kenadee Coyle and Izzy Van De Wiele to mark a 22-11 set. The visitors grinded through a 4-1 run to edge the Tops nearing set point, but a kill down the middle of the hand of Cox would seal the first frame.

Set 2

The Tops and Cougars stayed closer during the front end of the second set. Tied up at three apiece, the Hilltoppers took three straight that included kills from the middle off of Grevengoed and freshman Gabby Weihe. Charleston settled in for a 3-1 run, edging a one-point match before Kaylee Cox and the Tops grabbed four straight that featured back-to-back-to-back kills from the junior transfer from Missouri. WKU held onto a five-point lead before racing through four straight, then another 4-0 run, ended on back-to-back service aces for Abby Schaefer to take the match lead.

Set 3

A 5-1 run with kills from Cox and Briggs, two sideout points, and a service ace from Katie Howard opened up the final set of the afternoon. After a three-point advantage, WKU dashed down the board for seven straight points forcing the Cougars to use a timeout. The 7-0 run featured four of the five service aces off the hand of Callie Bauer, freezing Charleston’s defense. Out of the break, the two traded points on the board until two Cox kills and a block assist from Grevengoed and Briggs widened a 10-point lead. The Red and White carried on throughout the set, picking up three more kills for Paige Briggs and Callie Bauer’s final ace while wrapping up the tournament with a kill from freshman Izzy Van De Wiele.

The Tops will be back on the court, on the road, down in Clarksville as they take on Austin peay Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nelson County Correctional Center
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers disappearance
U.S. guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Germany center Johannes Voigtmann during a...
Team USA loses to Germany in the Basketball World Cup semifinals
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Juvenile charged with murder after police pursuit
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
A young Kentucky boy is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child.
Toddler dies after being shot in the head by another child, sheriff says

Latest News

Back on a high note inside Diddle Arena, the Hilltoppers slammed down 10 aces Friday morning to...
WKU Volleyball opens up tournament with sweep over Troy
The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks edged WKU, three sets to two, in a nail-biting contest where...
WKU Volleyball drops a tough five-set match to No. 17 Arkansas
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 9-8-23: Week Four
Travis Hudson talking to the team in the huddle during the Hilltoppers sweep over Troy.
WKU Volleyball opens up tournament with sweep over Troy