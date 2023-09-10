Glasgow Police searching for missing woman

Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening.
Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening.(Glasgow Police Department)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for assistance in searching for a missing woman.

Authorities said Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening in Glasgow.

If anyone has any information regarding Payne’s whereabouts, contact the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-6165, or (270) 651-5151 to speak with Lieutenant Jabin McGuire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

