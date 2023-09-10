Slim chances for rain on Sunday

Most of us will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies
By Dana Money
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday saw sunshine, rain, and a few clouds. Tomorrow will look almost the same with mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for rain.

Not everyone will see rain for Sunday as the showers will be extremely scattered in nature. A better chance for showers will arrive on Tuesday when a cold front slides through our region. Cooler conditions will arrive on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the middle 70s! Low temperatures by the middle of next week may dip into the upper 40s for some of the communities away from the city- some of the coolest air of the season. You’ll want to grab your flannels and sweaters as we head into next week!

