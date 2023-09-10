Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville

At least one of the victims is in critical condition, according to police.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two adults were shot overnight in South Nashville and police have a suspect in custody, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., police said a shooting was reported at 400 Metroplex Drive. The shooting left at least one of the victims in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

