UPDATE: Glasgow Police have located missing woman

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: According to a Facebook post by the Glasgow Police Department, Payne has been located and is safe.

The Glasgow Police Department is asking for assistance in searching for a missing woman.

Authorities said Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening in Glasgow.

If anyone has any information regarding Payne’s whereabouts, contact the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-6165, or (270) 651-5151 to speak with Lieutenant Jabin McGuire.

