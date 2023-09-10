UPDATE: Glasgow Police have located missing woman

Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: According to a Facebook post by the Glasgow Police Department, Payne has been located and is safe.

The Glasgow Police Department is asking for assistance in searching for a missing woman.

Authorities said Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening in Glasgow.

If anyone has any information regarding Payne’s whereabouts, contact the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-6165, or (270) 651-5151 to speak with Lieutenant Jabin McGuire.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Juvenile charged with murder after police pursuit
A young Kentucky boy is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child.
Toddler dies after being shot in the head by another child, sheriff says
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 9-8-23: Week Four
Demolition and construction phases will begin in late October, with new businesses set to move...
Former College Street ‘Save-A-Lot’ to house business accelerator

Latest News

Dollywood Theme Park
Dollywood earns five Golden Ticket Awards
Overnight shooting in Nashville
Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville
Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist
Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening.
Glasgow Police searching for missing woman