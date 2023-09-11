AM Fog possible Monday morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a warm and comfy Sunday with highs up in the middle 80s and clouds and sun. Tomorrow will have highs back up in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine returning to the region.

Give yourself a few extra minutes on the road

Fog will be possible as we move into tomorrow morning, consider giving yourself a few extra minutes to reach your destination, especially through any low-lying areas that are prone to fog. Tuesday brings in our best rain chance for the week as a cold front will pass through the region. Cooler temperatures will arrive midweek through the weekend, with highs staying below normal across the region. Overnight lows this week may reach into the upper 40s in some regions across the WBKO viewing area, especially those outside of city limits. It’ll be a beautiful week, get outside and enjoy it if you are able!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.