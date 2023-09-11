American Red Cross declares national blood shortage

The American Red Cross said supplies of donated blood are “critically low.”
The American Red Cross said supplies of donated blood are “critically low.”(Source: American Red Cross via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Red Cross is asking Americans to roll up their sleeves.

The nonprofit organization that supplies about 40% of U.S. blood and blood components is facing a shortage.

The Red Cross says distribution to hospitals and medical centers is far outpacing donations being made.

Supply levels have fallen nearly 25% since early August because of a drop in donations and back-to-back months of climate-driven disasters.

Emergency supplies of donated blood are described as “critically low.”

The Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 donations each day to meet patients’ needs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
UPDATE: Body of missing Smiths Grove man located
Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening.
UPDATE: Glasgow Police have located missing woman
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist
Overnight shooting in Nashville
Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville

Latest News

A dash camera recorded the moment an office chair base flew into a Utah family's windshield....
Flying chair base smashes into car’s windshield on interstate
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
No injuries reported following a reported explosion in Colorado Springs.
Flames seen shooting out of manholes as fire burns underneath downtown streets in Colorado Springs