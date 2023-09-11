Barren County asking for submissions for historic vault

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County has spent the last part of the summer celebrating its 225th birthday. Now, a local newspaper is hoping to capture some of that Barren County pride and put it on display.

“We call it a vault because it is not going to be buried. It is actually going to be placed on display at the Barren County Courthouse,” said Jeff Jobe, a community newspaper publisher for the Barren County Progress.

“People will be able to go and actually see through the front glass what we have in there. We are starting to collect items for it now.”

Jobe said he is proud of what the vault has so far, including a proclamation from Governor Andy Beshear and an official presented American flag. He said he is looking for more items that will highlight the overall community.

Jobe said the community is the name of the game. He is hopeful that those who are living in Barren County 50 years from now will understand the true unity of the area.

“There are so many times history will present people that did something in the community. There are 100 people right here sitting at this table. 100 individuals that are doing something of value,” said Jobe.

“I think that will send a message saying it took a lot of us to make Barren County. We are hopeful that the future will continue having so many people involved.”

Submissions are open to anyone in Barren County, and they can be submitted to the Barren County Progress at 101 N. Public Square in Glasgow until December 18.

